CM takes notice of inhuman treatment to under arrest accused

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of a video getting viral about the inhuman treatment being meted out to under arrest accused in the Badami Bagh Police Station and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM ordered to conduct an impartial investigation of the incident and directed to take an indiscriminate legal and departmental action against the officials found responsible for this incident.

On the notice taken by the CM, SHO Badami Bagh has been suspended from service.