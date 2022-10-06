Taali: First Look Of Sushmita Sen As Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant

We have some exciting news for all Sushmita Sen fans out there. The actress has revealed her upcoming film. It is a biopic about transgender activist and Sai Savli Foundation Trust trustee Shreegauri Sawant. She has selflessly assisted those afflicted with HIV/AIDS. In the film titled Taali, Sushmita Sen will play the main role.

She revealed her first look as Shreegauri Sawant in an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

Her appearance must be characterized as bold, strong, and fierce. Sushmita Sen is pictured here wearing a green saree and a red blouse. This large red bindi accentuates the overall appearance.

Sharing the poster, Sushmita Sen expressed how “proud” and “grateful” she has been feeling for “portraying this beautiful person” Shreegauri Sawant. She wrote, “Taali – Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi. First look as Shreegauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world. Here’s to life and to everyone’s right to live it with dignity! I love you guys!” She also shared an update about the shooting for the film in the hashtags – “currently filming,” “Taali,” “Shreegauri Sawant” and “biopic.”

Sushmita Sen’s family couldn’t be more proud of her latest project. Daughter Renee Sen commented, “Maa (red heart icons), so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga. I love you the mostest.” The actress’ sister-in-law Charu Asopa wrote, “Wowww… The first look is awesome…So proud of you, didi. Looking forward… love you, Didi.” Director Ravi Jadhav also dropped red heart icons in the comments section.

Fans loved Sushmita Sen’s first look as Shreegauri Sawant. They wrote “queen” and “tigress” in the comments section to show how much they are “looking forward” to the film.

Taali has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Ravi Jadhav. It is being produced by Kartk D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. It will premiere on Voot Select. The release date has not been announced yet.