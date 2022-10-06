90 more dengue patients surface in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As many as 90 more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,816.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday said that among the new cases, 33 patients had arrived from Pothohar Town urban area, 22 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 13 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Chaklala Cantonment, five from Potohar rural, four from Taxila city, two from Taxila Cantonment, and one each from Kahutta and Kalar Syeda.

He added that 277 patients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, including 118 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 86 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 73 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Dr Sajjad informed that out of the total admitted patients, 176 tested positive, with 141 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer added one of each patient’s critical positions at BBH and HFH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,539 FIRs, sealed 594 premises, issued Challans to 7,346, notices to 10,284, while a fine of Rs 6,992,416 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.