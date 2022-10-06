Neetu Kapoor shares pics from Alia Bhatt’s baby shower

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon become parents, and the Kapoors and Bhatts gathered today to celebrate Alia’s baby shower.

Neetu Kapoor, who will soon become Alia Bhatt’s grandmother, has provided her followers with a glimpse of the baby shower via her Instagram stories. Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Shami Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and others are pictured in a group photo shared by the veteran actress.

The Brahmastra actress is stunning in a yellow outfit as she smiles for the camera.

Neetu Kapoor also posted a photo of her son Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor, and Rima Jain with the caption “Blessings n gratitude.”

In addition to Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared photos from the event.

Karishma Kapoor released a photo of parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in which Ranbir appears dapper in a pink kurta and white pajamas, while Alia, as usual, appears beautiful in a yellow ensemble.

The photograph also includes Nitisha Nanda. Karisma wrote in the caption, “Happy Dussehra #familylove #allsmiles.” Immediately after sharing the post, Neetu Kapoor added heart emoticons.