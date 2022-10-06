When an on-screen couple from the screen life gets together in real life, the public is overjoyed and everyone applauds the famous couple.

Recent times have seen a lot of celebrity weddings, which have received a lot of support from the public. Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf, who recently joined the group, are “allegedly” the hottest couple.

The public became aware of their chemistry during the HSY collection shoot. Since then, people have been clamoring for more scenes with them together because they clearly looked wonderful together.

Both the stars and the alleged couple are brand ambassadors for the premium clothing brand Al-Karam and the public got what they wanted when they paired up for another shoot.

The Teefa in Trouble actress posted a photo of them both on her Instagram with a very cheesy caption saying “DILL” and another one saying “Mere Mann mein Tu”.

This left the Netizens under the impression that they both are dating.

The chemistry between this duo is very profound as seen in the photos.

Maya and Bilal are also working on a project together and Bilal Ashraf will be finally making his television debut in contrast to Maya Ali in the Ehteshamuddin directorial Younhi which will be aired on Hum TV.