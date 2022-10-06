How to watch the NZ PAK BAN T20 tri-series?

The NZ PAK BAN T20 tri-series matches are being played at Haglay Oval Cricket Stadium, Christchurch with a cricketing capacity of 18,000 while millions of fans of cricketing nations are going to watch the match via digital streams.

Cricket lovers can watch the high voltage matches of NZ PAK BAN T20 tri-series on the following channels/apps:

♦ Live Cricket TV HD

♦ Spark Sport

♦ Ten Sports

♦ PTV Sports

♦ Tapmad TV

🤝💬🫂 Handshakes, hugs and a little chat while unveiling the T20I tri-series trophy in Christchurch 🏆#NZTriSeries | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/wOwpTHcxWY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2022