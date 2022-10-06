Flight attendant tells why passengers should never call on them for water

A flight attendant has shared some of the reasons why she loves her job – and has also revealed one of her pet peeves. Kristina, 27, from Moscow, says that she has “lots of advice” for passengers, among them why fliers shouldn’t buzz the crew to their seat when asking for water. The Aeroflot flight attendant explained: “Number one – don’t push the call button for asking for a cup of water because our job is hard!” Instead, she says that passengers should head to the galley to ask instead, so long as the seatbelt sign is switched off. As for her favourite part of the job, Kristina Loves “welcoming passengers on board, taking care of passengers, providing any assistance if needed as well as smiling and making passengers smile.” The flight hostess – who has six years of experience – told the Daily Star that she joined the job because her “passion is for travelling”.