Gold price stands at Rs147,500 per tola

The Gold Rate in Pakistan for single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs. 147,500 per tola on 5 October 2022 and this will be the same throughout the country with just slight variations of a few hundred rupees across cities. These Gold Prices in Pakistan are taken from the Gold Market in Karachi or Multan. These rates change at least twice daily and the post is updated periodically throughout the day. The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 131,542 per tola as per the bullion market. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan, The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.