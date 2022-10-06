Rupee gains Rs1.70 against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Wednesday appreciated by Rs 1.70 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 223.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 225.63. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 226 and Rs 228 respectively. The price of Euro declined by 34 paisa and closed at Rs 222.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 222.86. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.66 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 255.39 as compared to its last closing of Rs 257.05. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 46 paisa each to close at Rs 60.96 and Rs 59.57 respectively.