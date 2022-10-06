PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 260 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday gaining 260.99 points, a positive change of 0.63 percent, closing at 41,611.42 against 41,350.43 points on the last working day.

A total of 635,590,113 shares were traded during the day compared to 593,437,368 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.10.525 billion against Rs. 9.350 billion on the last trading day. As many as 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market as164 of them recorded gain and 163 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 365,167,500 shares at Rs1.57 per share, Telecard Limited with 23,103,500 at Rs11.43 and TRG Pak Ltd with 21,772,231 at Rs143.91 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.550 per share price, closing at Rs 10,350 whereas the runner up was Unilever Foods with Rs.500 rise in per share price to Rs.25,500. Allawasaya Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 275.70 per share closing at Rs 2,890 followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs.89.23 decline to close at Rs1,108.77.