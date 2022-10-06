Woods to be part of Team USA in ‘some capacity’ at 2023 Ryder Cup

LONDON: Tiger Woods will be involved with the United States Ryder Cup team in “some capacity” for the 2023 edition in Rome, captain Zach Johnson said. Woods, 46, has played in three majors this year following a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. The 15-times major champion finished in 47th place at the Masters in April, withdrew in pain after the third round of the PGA Championship in May and missed the cut at the British Open in July — his most recent start. Woods has played at eight Ryder Cups and was vice captain in 2016. “Given who he is and what he’s all about, I can tell you right now, I don’t know if he’ll be here next year, but he’ll be a part of this team in some capacity,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “He already is, practically. I can’t put this mildly — he loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and certainly of Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can. “Obviously he’s gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, whether it’s travel … but he and I will be in constant communication. He has great ideas. He is great at encouragement, always positive.” The United States thrashed Europe 19-9 at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2021. The 2023 edition will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25-Oct 1.

Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge: Meanwhile, tournament host Woods was not listed in the initial field for the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas in December that was released on Tuesday but could still be added as three exemption slots will be named at a later date. Woods has played in three majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg but has not given any indication when he will tee it up next. The 15-times major champion finished in 47th place at the Masters in April, withdrew in pain after the third round of the PGA Championship in May and, in his most recent start, missed the cut at the British Open in July. The field for the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge includes seven top 10 players in the rankings, led by Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler. The other top 10 players in the field are Xander Schauffele (5), Jon Rahm (6), Will Zalatoris (7) Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9) and Matt Fitzpatrick (10).

Zalatoris, who has not competed since he withdrew from the BMW Championship with two herniated discs in his back, Cameron Young, Im Sung-jae, Max Homa and Tom Kim are all making their debuts in the event. In total, 17 of the top 21 players in the world will be at the Hero World Challenge, a group that includes defending champion Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama.