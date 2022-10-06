Uncivil Politics

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s categorical slashing of his predecessor and PTI Chairman Imran Khan as the “biggest liar on the face of the earth” has caused quite a furore around the world. Not even remotely, because politics in Pakistan is known for its good manners. It was only last week that a mega audio leaks scandal that had made the country’s security a laughing stock was resulting in personal, targeted attacks by the treasury and opposition parties.

That Mr Khan did not show any restraint before somersaulting on the chronicles in a bid to turn the narrative against his rival had not gone unnoticed. The last couple of years have seen politicians plunge to newer historic lows every now and then in their pursuit of the deadliest blow. But as a member of the executive, PM Sharif would have been better off considering the decorum and the unsaid rules about civility before letting the cat out of the bag, that too, in front of international media.

In his defence, he did appear remorseful and “embarrassed” but just like good intentions pave the way to hell, his fuming politics has pushed the focus away from the debilitating tragedies befalling his people. For the next few news cycles, the tenacity of his expression and the ruthlessness of the power struggle in the fragile democracy would continue to bask in the limelight.

Thousands of kilometres away, millions upon millions of hapless victims of a “monsoon on steroids” are exasperating for the promised bounties to arrive in form of food, medicines and donations to kickstart their journey back home. During his maiden trip to the US in April, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided to create history by defending the policies of the former prime minister despite personal differences.

It were these hallmarks of “a much-needed maturity,” particularly unseen in leaders from this part of the world, which had earned him all the bumper stickers. No matter how determined the opposition may be to pull punches where it actually hurts, the government needs to act according to its mandate and in synchrony with its position on the chessboard. Just like the rest of the world, Pakistan also deserves some saving grace; a fresh start; a break through the clutter. *