Over 130 million in Bangladesh hit by a massive electricity blackout after a grid failure on Tuesday came as an infuriating deja vu of our own struggles with a crumbling power sector.

The country returned to normalcy after seven hours in what was decried as a record-breaking nationwide blackout. The situation was not helped by the suffocating humidity of extremely hot autumn, which rendered life without electricity utterly excruciating.

Soaring energy prices in the wake of failed procurements of sufficient fossil fuels have already translated into lengthy power cuts as a desperate attempt to conserve existing stocks. On the worst days, outages of up to 13 hours were also experienced in some areas. All this sounds too real for anywhere other than home!

Call it a dire implication of depreciating currency, after-effects of dwindling foreign exchange reserves or in a more in-your-face expression, lack of empathy for the woes of the masses, Pakistan has frequently landed in the roaring cauldron. The horrors of the tripping in the Gaddu power plant that cascaded throughout the country just last year are etched fresh in the collective mindset.

Thankfully then, no disruptions were reported at hospitals or critical institutes, which usually have alternative supplies given the rocky patterns of electricity. But what administrations in South Asia fail to understand is how downright paralysing it is to live without power in the digital age.

As in Pakistan, what transpired in Bangladesh would also be left for political point-scoring and an eyewash of an investigation. A few employees at the source of disruption might even get suspended but until and unless the capital does not show a willingness to unroll a resilient power policy, which addresses the gaping loopholes in the decision-making process, nothing much will change on the ground. The power muddle needs to be freed of the bureaucratic red tape and allowed the breathing space to run as an entity. The magic does not lie in turning the switch back on but in ensuring that such breakdowns are never repeated again.