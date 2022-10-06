Toll in Burkina jihadist attack now 37, says army

A total of 27 troops and 10 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso last week, the military said on Wednesday. Military search operations carried out since the attack on September 26 “have made it possible to establish the death toll,” the army said in a statement. Another 29 people, most of them military personnel, were wounded and three people remain missing, it said. A previous toll had said there were 11 military fatalities and an unknown number of civilian deaths. The landlocked West African country is battling a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015. Thousands have died, more than two million have fled their homes and at least a third of the country lies outside the government’s control. The turmoil has prompted two military coups in less than nine months. Last week’s attack targeted a supply convoy bound for the town of Djibo, capital of the Sahel region.