Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing block neck and neck in the polls against the right and far-right. “I have today informed the queen that elections to the Folketing (parliament) will be held,” the Social Democratic leader told a press conference. In office since June 2019, Frederiksen had to call elections by June 2023, under the Danish system.