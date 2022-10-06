Maryam in London, says can’t wait to meet father

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for London on Wednesday after the Lahore High Court returned her passport which she had surrendered to obtain bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case. “I cannot wait for the plane to land [in London] and meet my father,” Maryam said at the Lahore airport. The PML-N leader is expected to stay in London for a month and undergo a medical checkup, they added. Sharif family sources said that Maryam will return to Pakistan with her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam’s passport was returned to her a day earlier after a three-member LHC bench, earlier this week, ordered to return the travel document. The PML-N leader had approached the LHC against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying despite the absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for about four years. She had pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father, requesting the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.