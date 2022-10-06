Politics will be different after November 15: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that the politics of Sharif family will be discussed in a meeting in London in few days. According to the former interior minister, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is not happy with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government and she says that she is responsible for Dar, not Shehbaz. The AML chief said that soon justice will be seen. He said that Ishaq Dar is master of tempering with the numbers and economy. Sheikh Rashid said that Maryam has given a news of Nawaz Sharif’s wish after taking General Asim’s name. He said that conspiracy of starting a war between Army and people will be failed. Sheikh Rashid went on to say that taking name of Article 245 and imposing it are two different things. He asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to stay in his limits. He said that politics will be different after November 15.