Imran misguiding the youth for gaining power: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that PTI chief Imran Khan was spreading propaganda against the government in his toxic speeches for his vested interests. Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan was trying to malign state institutions in frustration without having any solid evidence, and misguiding the country’s youth for gaining power again. The finance minister claimed that Imran was fearing that the country’s economy has started getting stability and the economic crisis and inflation would be controlled in coming days. He said Imran Khan was a liar and he was spreading chaos and frustration among masses by twisting the facts instead of joining hands with the government to minimize the miseries of flood hit people at this difficult time.