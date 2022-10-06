International wrestlers visit flood-hit Rajanpur

Wrestlers who have a worldwide following including Maria May, Amale Dib, Adam Flex, Tiny Iron and Baadshah Pehalwan Khan on Wednesday visited the flood-hit area of Rajanpur in Punjab and met victims of the climate catastrophe.

The well-known fighters also visited the army relief and medical camp in Fazalpur and met the people receiving relief and medical aid. They were also informed about the damaged infrastructure in the flood-affected areas. Ration was distributed by the Pakistan Army to the affected people whereas medicines were also provided to the needy ones.

The drenching monsoon along with devastating floods inundated a third of Pakistan, aside from killing nearly 1,700 people and injuring tens of thousands since mid-June. Torrential rains – 10 times heavier than usual – have also damaged nearly 45% of the country’s cropland, posing a serious threat to the country’s food security. The government has estimated a staggering loss of $28 billion inflicted by the catastrophe on the already tottering economy, mainly in terms of infrastructure and agriculture. Last month, Hollywood A-lister and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to extend support for flood relief work. In an interaction with the media, Jolie stated that the countries that have contributed least to climate change are suffering its most vicious impact. “I’ve never seen anything like this and I have been to Pakistan many times,” she told the media persons in a press conference.