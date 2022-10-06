Abhishek Bachchan walks out of the Case Toh Banta Hai set

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be one of the calmest, most humble artists in the Indian film industry. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the actor stormed off the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai. Yes, you read it right!

Jr Bachchan left shooting for the weekly comedy show while saying “I’m not a fool.” The team, who expected a happy and humorous shoot day with the actor were left with a sour aftertaste.

It happened after comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Amitabh Bachchan, and it was a bit too much for AB Jr. He immediately asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked.

“It’s getting a bit too much. I’m all game for myself. I get it, but let’s not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu. Vo mere pita hai, mujhe acha nahi lagta,” an angry Abhishek expressed.

Paritosh tries to calm Abhishek down, but he was in no mood to hear him out. “Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai,” Abhishek schooled Paritosh. As the makers and team of Case Toh Banta Hai tried to defuse the situation, Abhishek simply walked out mid-shoot, leaving people stunned.

Viewers are excited to see Abhishek tackle Atrangi Ilzaams on Case Toh Banta Hai, but the uncertainty has only escalated and it seems like he may have parted ways with the show. Will we see AB Jr. face Atrangi Ilzaams? Or will he leave the set after disciplining the courtroom of comedy? Stay tuned to find out what happens on Amazon miniTV!