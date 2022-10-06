Sea Girls to sponsor local football teams and sell upcycled shirts for charity

Sea Girls are set to sponsor local Sunday League football teams and share upcycled shirts for charity as part of a new scheme.

The indie band have teamed up with Classic Football Shirts ahead of their upcoming ‘Hometown’ UK tour, and will sponsor local teams in each of the cities they will play, nominated by their fans.

Each team chosen will be given a full set of Sea Girls-sponsored Umbro kits. Sea Girls frontman Henry Camamile said: “[New album] ‘Homesick’ was written to reflect everybody’s hometowns, so being able to give something back to our fans in this way is really important. We hope that by supporting fans’ local football teams with free upcycled kits, we will in a small way be giving something back to their communities and help with raising awareness for these teams”.

Classic Football Shirts added: We’re delighted to be helping Sea Girls give something back to their fans and local communities through football. There’s now a strong list of artists and bands sponsoring their favourite football teams, but this idea to sponsor local grassroots clubs along the tour route for the band shows how much they care about their fans and it gives everyone a chance to get involved.

“The first kit with AFC Muswell Hill has come out brilliantly and we’re already excited to see how all these teams get on in these shirts this season.”

Pre-oders are also now available here for a special upcycled, Sea Girls-sponsored shirt for general purchase, with proceeds going to the Football Beyond Boarders (FBB) charity.