Rapper Half Ounce dead after being shot while on phone with pregnant wife

Friends and family are mourning the loss of musician Half Ounce. According to a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 4, authorities rushed to the scene of the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue at 11:30 p.m. after receiving “numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming.” Upon arrival, police said they located a victim in front of an apartment building, unresponsive, with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The LA County Coroner’s office confirmed to NBC4 Los Angeles, that rapper Half Ounce, born Latauriisha O’Brien, was the man who was shot and killed. Police also told Fox 11 that O’Brien was on the phone with his pregnant wife when she heard the gunshots and also rushed to the scene. The musician is also survived by an 8-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old son and a 9-month-old son, per the outlet.