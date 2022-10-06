Urwa Hocane reveals Khalilur Rehman Qamar apologised after lambasting her for ‘Kaaf Kangana’ role

In 2019, controversial playwright Khalilur Rehman made his directorial debut with Kaaf Kangana. While the film didn’t really deliver at the box office, it still managed to make headlines albeit for all the wrong reasons. Qamar’s leading lady in the film had to be cast thrice for various reasons, which ultimately upset the writer.

He then went on a calling-out spree. In an interview with a local online portal, Qamar shared he had first cast Sohai Ali Abro for the film but then later roped in Urwa Hocane. Talking about actors being replaced in the film, the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer shared that he’s willing to work with anyone but will not work with a dishonest person. “I need extraordinary honest people,” he said. “The first actor I had cast was Sohai Ali Abro, to whom I parted ways on the basis of some suspicion. But it wasn’t Sohai but my second heroine who really disappointed me.”

Adding how Hocane was ‘begging for the film’, Qamar shared, “I didn’t cast her because she begged for the role. I roped her in my movie because of her husband, Farhan Saeed. I love him. He’s a dear friend. I had always considered Urwa to be my younger sister. My whole family was in support of casting her. She was initially cast as a second lead but the next day, I excused Sohai and asked Urwa to be the protagonist. I felt pity for Urwa, so I gave her the role.”

Adding how it was a horrifying experience for him, Qamar added, “I couldn’t tolerate her. I wish her good luck but I am scared to work with Urwa now. Getting rid of her was difficult. Those were very difficult seven days for me.”

Now, in a recently surfaced video, Hocane spoke about the said squabble while appearing at Time Out with Ahsan Khan last year. “I didn’t leave the film,” the Udaari star set the record straight. “I was shooting for it and then when it was postponed, my dates with another project clashed. That’s what happened but Khalil Sahab was very upset. He later met me and then apologised as well for that infamous interview.”

Hocane continued, “He told me that I am like his daughter. I said that he had insulted me on national television and is not coming to apologise to me privately. That’s when he sent me another clip of him apologising to me, but that didn’t go viral. Sweet conversations don’t make headlines, controversial stories do.”