Sindh turns to be first victim of climate change: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that agricultural water is becoming an expensive commodity; therefore we would have to use it efficiently to ensure food security by changing cropping patterns.

This he said while talking to Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins who called on him here at CM House, said a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

The meeting was attended by CM Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed, Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh while the Australian high commissioner was accompanied by First Secretary Ms. Ashleigh Light and Political Secretary Fareeha Shamim.

At the outset of the meeting, the Australian High Commissioner expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of life caused by the recent floods.

He added that the impact of climate change has started emerging in the shape of heavy downpours, scorching heat, and melting of heat.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan, particularly the people of Sindh has become the first victims of climate change. He added that internally displaced persons (IDPs) were facing numerous problems.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the issues of dengue, malaria, and skin have broken out among the people living along the main roads and camps. “We have established medical camps to provide treatment to the patients and try to drain out accumulated water at the earliest so that these issues could be controlled,” he said.

The high commissioner said that the flood water could be released into the River so that it could be discharged into the sea. He added that it would help maintain the stability of the ecosystem.

At this, the chief minister said that unfortunately some of our people believe that releasing water into the sea through the rivers was waste [of water], as a matter of fact, it was necessary to stop sea intrusion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the early Kharif we faced an acute shortage of water and then heavy downpours turned everything upside down. He added that water was becoming an expensive commodity, therefore we have to make its efficient use for agricultural purposes.

According to the CM, food security could only be ensured by introducing low delta and high-yield crops. “Now, various varieties of rice and wheat have come into the international markets which have a high yield,” he said and added he was focusing on agriculture research so that desired seeds and varieties could be introduced.

The visiting diplomat and the chief minister agreed to take benefit from each other’s experiences in respect of cropping patterns and high-yield crops.

The chief minister presented his shield, Sindhi ajrak, and cap to the visiting guest, and the guest presented a book to the chief minister.

Teacher hold future of country in their hands: CM Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that a teacher was the most important person in society because teachers hold the future of the country in their hands.

In his message on the occasion of World Teachers Day, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that teaching was a noble profession that shape the character, caliber, and future of an individual.

Highlighting the importance of teachers, he mentioned a quote from Brad Henry, “A good teacher can inspire, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.”

The chief minister said that his province needed good teachers who can turn the province into a seat of learning.