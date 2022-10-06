PTI will outweigh PDM in next elections: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that if 13 parties of PDM contest elections even on one election symbol, they will face a historic defeat. In next general elections, Imran Khan’s candidate will prove to be more than the joint candidate of these 13 parties. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema further said that there is no limit to Shahbaz Sharif’s lies and hypocrisy. All the claims of Shehbaz Sharif from dragging Zardari to ending inflation were hollow. Speaking at an event organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Education Wing Central Punjab earlier on International Teachers’ Day, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that teachers are the ladder that help future generations to see the horizon of future.

It is Islam that gave teachers the status of spiritual fathers. He said that a father becomes the means of bringing a person into this world, while a spiritual father enables a person to conquer the world by cultivating his mind. Chairman Imran Khan has laid the foundation of such a revolution in the country by giving political consciousness to the new generation, whose every element will be the architect of the future of Pakistan, Cheema maintained. He said that if the history of the nations that made their name in the world is studied carefully, the role of teachers will definitely be a decisive one. He said a developing country like Pakistan, whose majority population consists of youth, cannot ignore the importance of teachers.

Today, if we do not provide facilities to the teachers, this asset will become a heavy liability. On this occasion, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has directed to devise a foolproof system to solve the problems of college teachers across Punjab. Chief Minister has pledged that the Punjab government will solve the legitimate problems of teachers on priority basis, he maintained.