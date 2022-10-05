Govt can’t regulate fee structure of private sector universities: Minsiter Higher Education

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said the private sector universities are autonomous in their financial affairs and the provincial government cannot regulate their fee structures. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said private universities are autonomous in their financial affairs and the government cannot compel these to reduce fee.

The Punjab Higher Education Minister said, ‘Education is our foremost priority and role of the private sector universities is of great importance for the improvement of the education sector.’ He said all chartered universities will be permitted for admission after fulfilling all the legal requirements.

He said that the government appreciates the endeavours of all institutions which are working for the promotion of education.

Raja Yasir Humayun apprised that the Punjab government had not only set up 21 new universities in a short span of 4 years but also fully encouraged universities being established in the private sector.

He said on the private members day all the private universities acquiring charter have been mandated to start enrollment of students after implementing all the formulated rules and regulations being set out by the Higher Education Department (HED) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said Higher Education Department Punjab (PHED) will fully assist these universities in this regard and that the cases of these universities will be sent to the HEC within 10 days. He said on fulfilling all the legal requirements and after getting their approval, these universities will be given permission for enrollment in Punjab.

Raja Yasir Humayun further said the HEC Punjab has also the legal right to check a university and immediately recommend action on the violation of the set rules and regulations.

To a question regarding exorbitant fee of private universities, he stated that the private universities are autonomous in their financial affairs and can set fee of their own will.

He said the government only takes steps to make the fee of government universities accessible to the general public.

Raja Yasir Humayun while replying to a question relating to the appointment of the Vice Chancellor Punjab University said that a search committee has been constituted by the government which will soon send its recommendations to the government and in the light of which the new Vice Chancellor of Punjab University will be appointed.