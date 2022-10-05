KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has issued a notification declaring Sunday (October 9) as an official public holiday across the province on account of 12th of Rabi ul Awal.

In a notification issued Wednesday, the government announced that offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under its administrative will remain closed on the day.

However, essential services and offices engaged in the COVID-19 emergency will remain operational.

The moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal was sighted in Pakistan on September 27.

Muslims in Pakistan and across the world popularly commemorate the 12th of Rabi ul Awal as the day when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born.

Pakistan’s streets bathe in colourful lights right when the moon sighting marks the first day of the holy month and remain the same all month long.

People illuminate streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings in celebration.

The government, religious organisations, milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of activities every year comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.