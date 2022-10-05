Where do Babar, Rizwan stand on ICC T20I rankings?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) updated its T20I men’s player rankings on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan retained the top spot on the list, while India’s Suryakumar Yadav moved up to the second place.

Meanwhile, captain Babar Azam remained third in the latest T20I batter rankings.

Aiden Markram of South Africa is fourth, and Dawid Malan of England is fifth.

Furthermore, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood retained the top spot as the best T20I bowler, followed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is ranked fourth, and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi is ranked fifth.