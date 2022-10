Women pilgrims are now able to perform prayers in Riaz-ul-Jannah from 6am to 11am in morning and 9pm to 12am at night, a new schedule issued by the administration of Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) reported

The administration of Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) said that the timings of prayers would be different on Friday. “On Friday, women pilgrims will be able to perform prayers at Riaz-ul-Jannah from 6am to 9am in morning and then from 9:30pm to 12am at midnight,” it added.