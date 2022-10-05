Isra University organises degree awarding ceremony

Shah Awais Noorani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, congratulated the students of Isra University Islamabad Campus on receiving their degrees on the degree awarding ceremony of Isra University Islamabad Campus Students.

Speaking to the ceremony, he said that this day is very important for them and for their parents because today you have fulfilled the dream of your parents. He said, this degree is the result of all the hard work that you have done over the last years. I am hopeful that after getting into your professional life you will make your parents, teachers and your nation so proud of you and you will do justice to your profession. Besides, he once again congratulated the students and wished them all the best.

Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, Vice Chancellor, Isra University congratulated the students on receiving their degrees and said that Isra University has always tried to help the students to achieve their goals and today is the most important day in the life of every student because every student works really hard to pass every exam and get his/her desired degree. Moreover, he advised the students that they should serve the country during their professional life and become the leaders of the nation. He also said that never fear failure but learn from your mistakes. The Vice chancellor informed the students that success is not an immediate thing, but it takes time, effort, patience, and hard work. Higher Education Commission Pakistan has ranked Isra University as one of the best private universities and our degrees are affiliated with HEC and the medical degrees are affiliated with PM&DC said the Vice Chancellor. Moreover, Isra University’s name is mentioned in Faimer, World Directory of Medical Scholars and World Health Organization.

Brig (R) PB Khokhar, Executive Director, Isra University, Islamabad Campus, Mr. Tariq Samoo, controller of Examinations, Isra University and Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon, Registrar, Isra University were also present during the ceremony.

The event ended with the vote of thanks by Mr.Abdul Qadir Memon, Registrar, Isra University.

Talking to The Daily Times, students said that their old degrees were not in line with the HEC rules, and now new degrees have been issued to them. “We are happy to receive our new degrees as per the HEC rules and standards,” they said while thanking the university management.