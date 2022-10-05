This jacket will make you look invisible in real life: A UK-based company claimed they are just years away from creating an invisibility jacket that makes humans invisible to infrared cameras.

The UK-based brand Vollebak claimed the “The Thermal Camouflage Jacket” is made using a flexible, transparent and highly conductive material graphene.

“The Thermal Camouflage Jacket is the first computer-programmable jacket, as well as a first step towards an invisibility cloak, because in infrared you can program entire parts of it to simply disappear,” the company stated.

However, it is pertinent to mention that its prototypes are available.

Vollebak stated that the front of the invisibility jacket has 42 graphene patches that can be controlled individually just like pixels, adding Every patch is made up of over 100 layers of pure graphene.

“And they control thermal radiation on the jacket’s surface without changing its temperature. The key detail is that every single patch can be programmed individually to emit a different level of thermal radiation. And this is the way it can blend into its surroundings and appear invisible to infrared cameras,” the company stated.

