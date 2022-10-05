General bajwa and US officials discuss regional security

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa asserted that the assistance from Pakistan’s “global partners would be vital for the rescue and rehabilitation” of flood victims, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the army chief called on US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during his visit to the United States.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in different fields were discussed during the meetings, the ISPR said.

General Bajwa thanked the US officials for their support for the flood relief in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.

General Bajwa also offered heartfelt condolence on the deaths and devastation in the US state of Florida due to Hurricane Ian, the statement said. Pakistan comprehends the loss and pain of families as the country itself is facing drastic effects of climate change, added the statement.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

The US department of defense, in a readout, simply said that Austin’s meeting with the army chief was held “during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan”.

“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” said the readout.

General Bajwa held these scheduled meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration as he began the second leg of his US visit yesterday.

The army chief arrived in the US on September 30 and met with the UN officials in New York.

General Bajwa is heading a delegation that will stay in the US for another couple of days, diplomatic sources said, terming the visit an important one that portrayed “robust relations” between the two countries.