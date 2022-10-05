Maryam Nawaz to leave for London today

Vice-President PML-N Maryam Nawaz is reportedly to leave for London today on Wednesday after she received her passport following the overturning of her conviction by the Lahore High Court.

Maryam is expected to leave for London and stay there for two weeks. Sources said the PML-N leader will take a private airline’s fight at 10 am this morning and will depart from the Lahore airport after a while.

Maryam will return to Pakistan with her father, Nawaz Sharif, the sources privy to her family said. Sources also said she will get a medical checkup during the London stay.

The PML-N leader received her passport after the LHC ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return her passport on October 3. She had surrendered her passport after getting bail in a corruption reference in 2019.

The PML-N leader had approached the LHC against the anti-graft body, saying despite the absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for four years.

She had pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father, requesting the court to direct the deputy registrar to return her passport in the interest of justice.

On Tuesday, she arrived at the LHC premises and received her passport from the deputy registrar’s room on October 4.