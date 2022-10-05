The Race to Conquer Space

The space race between the US and Russia began on October 4, 1957. It was the day when Russia (the Soviet Union at that time), launched Sputnik-1. It was the first artificial satellite in the world that could orbit the Earth in 98 minutes and weighed 83.6 kg. It was small in size but reshaped the conflict that the US and Russia were engaged in during the Cold War (1947 to 1991). Just nine months after the launch of Sputnik-1, the US established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to plan, coordinate, execute, monitor, and control America’s space activities.

The US and Russia, therefore, initiated the space race by competing with each other to launch scientifically advanced equipment into the Earth’s orbit. Both countries wanted to achieve advanced spaceflight capability.

The premise of this space race is set was established in 1955 when the US announced the launch of artificial satellites. Russia followed suit by making similar announcements. However, the West was left stunned when Russia was the first to complete its goal and launched Sputnik. Before the US could launch its satellite, Russia sent the first human, Yuri Gagarin, into orbit on April 12, 1961. A month later, the then US president, John F. Kennedy asked the US Congress about the possibility to send a man to the Moon. This came forth as news that was nothing short of an illusion. Humans were yearning to step on the Moon but its physical implications were not yet measured.

The Apollo 11 spaceflight landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969. When Neil Armstrong stepped on the lunar surface, the event was telecasted across the world. It was a major milestone in human technological evolution. It was also United States’ ‘checkmate’ moment against Russia.

The space race initially originated after the Second World War. The world became a bipolar world with the US and Russia enjoying their share of imposing their hegemony. The two countries wanted to gain an upper hand in political superiority and national security.

The idea to fuel political ideology was realized by the governments of the US and Russia during the 1950s. Both received funding to control the skies and space. Launching artificial satellites would enable them to monitor the situation on the ground and keep an eye on their enemies. It was also seen as a psychological win for their citizens. Interestingly, the US was using its media to create a psychological effect on its citizens. Television shows such as Knight Rider (1982), Air Wolf (1984), and Street Hawk (1985) showed the leading characters using a highly advanced, technologically superior mode of transportation to fight against the villains. This was how the US media showed its people and the world that it can fight any enemy.

The Cold War may have ended in 1991 but the tussle based on economy, trade, and political hegemony continue to affect regional and geopolitical affairs of the US, Russia, and China among others.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist.