Accused legislating laws for their own benefit

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the return of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the acquittal of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference have exposed the “failure of the country’s justice system”. Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, the former information minister said the accountability process has completely come to an end as “accused are legislating laws for their own benefit”. Fawad said under the new amendments to the NAB law those who amassed ill-gotten assets through corruption cannot be asked to explain their sources of wealth as the burden on proof has been shifted to NAB. “Efforts are being made to close down corruption cases of Nawaz Sharif,” he said while appealing the top court to take notice of the matter.