Govt caves in to farmers’ demands

The federal government Tuesday agreed to the protesting farmers’ demands, who have been holding a sit-in in the capital for almost a week.

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Butt, at a media talk alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, called off the protest. Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to resolve protesters’ issues.

“The committee will hold negotiations with the farmers. All the issues of the farmers will be resolved,” the minister said, urging the protesters to end their sit-in, who did not budge for nearly a week despite repeated talks.

The minister also urged all those supporting the farmers in their sit-in to return to their homes as a ministerial committee would hear all their reservations.

Sanaullah also said that the prime minister would announce a package for farmers in a week or 10 days which would bring tremendous benefit to the farming community and the agriculture sector. “The country will prosper once the farmer prospers,” Sanaullah said.

He added that the government has agreed to the farmers’ demand regarding the fuel adjustment charges and the deferment in the payment of bills.

The Kissan Ittehad – comprising farmers from across Punjab – has demanded the removal of taxes and adjustments and the restoration of the previous tube well electricity rate of Rs5.3 per unit. The demonstrators had also demanded an end to the black marketing of fertilisers and reduction of the urea rate.

The federal government had called in a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to contain the protesters as they were near the Red Zone.

Meanwhile, in response to a question on the arrangements to deal with an expected PTI long march to Islamabad – yet to be announced – Sanaullah said: “We have full preparations to tackle that. I had a meeting today for their [PTI’s] treatment and a very satisfying formula has been prepared for them, according to which they will be dealt with.”

The minister also said that the Pakistan Army would be called in to deal with the march, in accordance with Article 245 of the Constitution. He added that personnel of the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad Police, and Sindh Police would also be utilised. Sanaullah claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan no longer enjoyed the support of the institutions.