ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to postpone LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday rejected the Sindh government’s request to postpone the local government elections, directing provincial authorities to ensure law and order are maintained.

A day prior, the Sindh government had requested the ECP to once again postpone the local government polls, citing inadequate police resources to maintain the law and order situation in the province. In its response, the ECP said that maintaining law and order during the elections is the responsibility of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies. “The provincial government should ensure deployment of police personnel during elections in Karachi,” the election commission said. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that the Election Commission should contact the federal interior and defence ministries to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army personnel in sensitive constituencies of Karachi.

During the meeting held Tuesday under the chair of the CEC, it was learnt that the by-elections in nine constituencies of the National Assembly and three provincial constituencies will be held on October 16, 2022.

The second phase of the local government polls was originally scheduled to take place in July, but unprecedented rains and floods – that killed hundreds – hampered the commission’s plans to hold the election. In the letter to the ECP, the Sindh government said that the province’s inspector-general provided a summary of police personnel deployed, citing a shortage of men for the election. “The inspector-general of police has provided a summary of deployment along with shortfall details informing that for the said elections, the police force will have to be arranged from District and Interior Sindh along with auxiliaries to meet the shortfall,” the letter mentioned.

“However, due to recent disastrous floods [these human resources are] engaged in flood relief operations and the maintenance of law and order situation due to damaged infrastructure and highways,” it added.