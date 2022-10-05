EU announces additional 30m euros in flood support for Pakistan

The European Union Tuesday announced additional 30 million euros in humanitarian aid for Pakistan as the cash-strapped nation looks for funding from the international community to cushion the devastating impact of the floods.

The announcement comes during EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic’s visit to Pakistan following the unprecedented flooding emergency that resulted in a rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation. This new funding – which comes after the initial 2.35 million euros – aims to address urgent needs such as shelter, water and sanitation, food and nutrition, health, protection, education in emergencies and cash assistance – focusing on the most affected areas of the country. In a statement, Commissioner Lenarcic said the funding reaffirms the EU’s continued support to Pakistan and stands by the most vulnerable to help them fulfil basic needs.

“People in Pakistan are suffering the devastating consequences of an unprecedented flooding emergency. Once again, however, nature reminded us of the impact of global warming,” the diplomat said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with European Commissioner for the Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said that Pakistan greatly values its relationship with the European Union that was based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

The prime minister appreciated the EU’s assistance in the wake of climate-induced massive floods in Pakistan. Expressing satisfaction at the high-level engagement between the two sides, the prime minister expressed hope that both sides would continue to work together to further enhance their bilateral trade and investment ties, so as to benefit from the GSP Plus Scheme, post 2023.