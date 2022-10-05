Seven terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

The Pakistan Army killed seven terrorists in two operations in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The military said that in the first incident, terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassankhel. “Troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that the men had “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces” and weapons and ammunitions were also recovered from them. The ISPR said that during the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah, 30, resident of Jaffarabad district, and the Frontier Constabulary’s Sepoy Shams Ullah, 36, resident of South Waziristan, “fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom”. The military’s media wing said the area was being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorists found nearby. In the second incident, the ISPR said soldiers killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire in Tank’s general area. The ISPR said the troops had observed terrorists’ movement and subsequently engaged them in combat. It added that the militants were involved in target killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area, and weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.