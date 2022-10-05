German embassy celebrates Unity Day

On 3rd October 1990, East and West Germany were formally reunified after being separated for 41 years. Since then, Germans have been living together in one country and growing ever closer as one people.

In his address, recently appointed German Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Alfred Grannas, reiterated Germany’s strong support for Pakistan in the aftermath of this year’s tragic monsoon floods. With more than 56 million euros provided so far Germany continues to be a major donor to flood relief efforts. The heartbreaking fate of millions of families who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and livelihoods is a stark reminder that climate change is today’s biggest challenge and that we must work together to ensure the future of generations to come

The chief guest of the evening, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, H.E. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, congratulated Germany on its national day and underlined the strong ties between both countries.

This year German company Siemens is celebrating its 100th anniversary. On the reception, Country representative Mr. Markus Strohmeier emphasized that Siemens Pakistan stands as a great example of Pak-German friendship taking forward our ambition to support and create new business models to explore countless opportunities in Pakistan’s economic development and transformation for a better tomorrow.

Dignitaries and high officials from political, military, diplomatic, economic and humanitarian sectors attended the event. Following the speeches the chief guest joined the ambassador in the cutting of a cake bearing both the German and the Pakistani flags.

Stalls of German organizations like GIZ, KfW, BGR, Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus and political foundations showcased Germany’s multifaceted engagement in Pakistan. The sponsors of the event, Metro, Siemens and Siemens Healthineers also presented their work in Pakistan in video and stalls. The Peshawar based group Khumariyaan gave a musical performance. In line with the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan celebrated last year, commemorative coins were presented.