Harnessing greener technologies to contribute towards addressing climate change

National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), organized a webinar to mark the celebrations of World Maritime Day 2022. The World Maritime Day (WMD) is celebrated every year to signify the contributions of International Maritime Industry in World’s economy and to bring attention on the importance of safety in shipping, maritime security, technology and marine environment. The theme for this year’s celebration is “NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR GREENER SHIPPING”. Director General Ports & Shipping Ms. Alia Shahid graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem, HI (M), in his opening remarks welcomed the Chief Guest, speakers & the participants. He highlighted the significance of this year’s WMD theme and spoke about NIMA’s efforts for promotion Maritime sector of Pakistan. Earlier as a moderator of the webinar, Director NIMA Karachi Cdre (R) Ali Abbas SI(M), stated that the state of Maritime Sector in Pakistan with particular focus on the global modern trends and technological advancement to reduce the GHG emissions.

Eminent speakers, Captain Anwar Shah, Board Member PNSC, Captain Jamil Akhtar, Marine & Insurance/ Takaful Professional, and Mr. Tariq Majeed, Executive Director (SM), PNSC, presented their paper and shared intellectual insights and highlighted the significant need to protect and preserve the environment through de-carbonization technologies in the shipping sector. On this auspicious occasion, The Chief Guest Director General Ports and Shipping, Ms. Alia Shahid addressed the participants and stressed upon the emerging new technologies and the importance of greener shipping for a safe and sustainable future. She emphasized to adopt the technological advancement in shipping industry and assured all out support from the ministry of Maritime Affairs.

DG NIMA Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem, HI(M) applauded and acknowledged all the speakers for their knowledgeable presentations. He further said that maritime industry serves as the backbone of the global trade and economy and the theme for 2022 will allow us to focus on the United Nations sustainable development goals, particularly on SDGs 9, 13, 14, and 17.

In concluding remarks the Chief Guest appreciated efforts of NIMA for organizing the webinar and providing a platform to deliberate on issues and challenges related to greener shipping. She advised NIMA to establish linkages between academic institutions and maritime industry to innovate the technology in maritime sector.