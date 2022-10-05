Maryam Nawaz will be foremost among those fleeing: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s consulting a judicial fugitive on important national issues is a security risk for the country and the Prime Minister’s Office. He said that the gang of thieves has been in power for the past four months, and the one who was supposed to be indicted has become their leader, but not for long. These views were expressed by Omar Sarfaraz Cheema along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Anti-Corruption Brigadier (R) Musadiq Abbasi during a press conference here at the DGPR office. He said that there is a contradiction in the words and actions of Shahbaz Sharif. During the recent floods, Punjab government did an excellent job of rescue and relief despite limited resources. On the other hand, ‘Shahbaz government’ has come down to enmity with the people of Punjab, as federal government has not yet taken any practical step for the people of Punjab.

Despite Punjab’s request, Islamabad did not allow the purchase of wheat. He said that Imran Khan served the people sincerely for three and a half years. He not only equipped the people with real political freedom but also broke the idols of fear in the nation. He further said that PDM pushed the country into inflation and economic quagmire, then issued false statements of 65% reduction in electricity prices. These characters that are behind scandals like Memo gate and Dawn Leaks, and involved in attacks on the Supreme Court are now getting their cases closed through amendments in NAB rules, so that they can escape the country. Maryam Nawaz will be the foremost among those fleeing the country, Cheema said. On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Anti-corruption, Brigadier (R) Musadiq Abbasi said that a government can run with oppression, but not with injustice. It is our national tragedy that NAB and FIA, the biggest accountability institutions in the country, are under an accused criminal. Musadiq Abbasi also said that those who looted the national wealth and built properties abroad are talking about love for Pakistan today.