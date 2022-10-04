Sridevi’s sarees from English Vinglish to be auctioned as film completes 10 years

Sridevi was one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated names. The pan-Indian star enjoyed a strong fan following due to her electrifying screen presence and powerful performances. The actress, who took a break from work in 1997, returned to the big screen with English Vinglish, which opened in cinemas in 2012. The film is set to complete 10 years on October 10.

Director Gauri Shinde has elaborate plans to celebrate the special occasion. She intends to auction the sarees worn by Sridevi in English Vinglish. The money collected from this will go to an NGO working towards girls’ education.

“We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10. We will do a screening, get people in, have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan. We are also going to auction her sarees, which I had very safely kept till now,” she told Indian Express.

English Vinglish, Gauri Shinde’s maiden directorial venture, featured Sridevi in the role of a homemaker who is not fluent in English. She secretly enrolls in a conversational English class to overcome her insecurities. English Vinglish’s cast included Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, and Mehdi Nebbou The film emerged as a critical and commercial success. Post English Vinglish, Sridevi acted in Puli and Mom. She passed away in 2018.