Asim Azhar collaborates with viral fan Arshmaan Naeem

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar is all set to release a new song mashup featuring Arshman Naeem, a young fan today. The singer of Tera Woh Pyar posted a poster of the upcoming “Jo Tu Na Mila” and Habibi mashup on his Instagram account. On his Instagram page, Asim Azhar also posted a transitional video in which we can see him helping and preparing the up-and-coming artist Arshman Naeem. Azhar began his career in the music business and peaked in season 9 of Coke Studio. His most recent song was the PSL 5 Official Anthem “Tayyar Hain” along with Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, and Haroon. In Feb 2020, he received The Best Stylish Performer award at PSA in Dubai. Arshman Naeem became a social media star overnight after his singing videos went viral. Asim Azhar planned a mashup with the young star when he shared a recreation of Jo Tu Na Mila on social media.