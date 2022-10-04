Asim Azhar collaborates with viral fan Arshmaan Naeem

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar is all set to release a new song mashup featuring Arshman Naeem, a young fan today.

The singer of Tera Woh Pyar posted a poster of the upcoming “Jo Tu Na Mila” and Habibi mashup on his Instagram account.

On his Instagram page, Asim Azhar also posted a transitional video in which we can see him helping and preparing the up-and-coming artist Arshman Naeem.

Azhar began his career in the music business and peaked in season 9 of Coke Studio.

His most recent song was the PSL 5 Official Anthem “Tayyar Hain” along with Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, and Haroon.

In Feb 2020, he received The Best Stylish Performer award at PSA in Dubai.

Arshman Naeem became a social media star overnight after his singing videos went viral. Asim Azhar planned a mashup with the young star when he shared a recreation of Jo Tu Na Mila on social media.