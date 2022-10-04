Is Twitter rolling out edit tweets option?

Finally, Twitter is introducing an edit Tweets option button that will allow users to edit tweets after they have been posted. Although the function is officially coming to Twitter, it is not exactly what you hoped for. It has already been available on popular social media applications like Facebook, Instagram, and even YouTube.

First off, only paying Twitter Blue subscribers have access to the Edit button on Twitter. It indicates that only a small number of users have access to the feature, and only in countries where the paid model is active, such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Twitter has stated that the US will soon get the functionality, though.

In order to check availability, select a recently posted tweet and then click on the more options (represented by three dotted lines) on the top right. Twitter Blue members will see an Edit tweet option to modify the tweet. Once that is done, hit the update button.

Twitter says all users will notice a new pen icon next to tweets that have been edited. This option is also clickable, and readers/ viewers can check out the edit history. Interestingly, Facebook used to offer a similar feature earlier.

However, Twitter Edit button only works for 30 minutes after posting the tweet.

The rollout comes nearly a month after Twitter announced the Edit button’s development. It is one of the most anticipated features that the platform refused to add for a long time. In fact, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey even said that an Edit button is not on the cards for the platform.

The Conversation pointed out that a Twitter edit button could be used to change statements after others have retweeted or endorsed them. Another reason for the no Edit option was that Twitter clients such as TweetDeck, TweetBot, Twitteriffic and Echofon, which together account for some 6 million users, do not show edited tweets in real-time.