Action taken against a private school: directed to return annual fee to parents

In an action taken against a private school for charging annual fees from the parents, a Karachi school was directed to return the amount collected from the parents of students on account of annual fees.

Action taken

The director of general private institutions in Karachi acting on a complaint filed by parents against a private school located in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area barred the school administration from charging annual fees.

The schools cannot demand annual or other charges from the parents of students without permission from the competent authority, the director general private institutions said.

The parents filed an application against the Karachi school for charging Rs5000/student as annual charges twice a year.

Last year, a student in 7th grade in Karachi was allegedly mistreated by the school administration over her failure to bring pending school fees for the last four months.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s area of Nazimabad, where the administration of a private school allegedly mistreated the student in 7th grade as her parents failed to pay pending fees.