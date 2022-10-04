Terry Bradshaw shares private battle with cancer

Terry Bradshaw has made a public announcement about his health after sparking concerns. While co-hosting Fox NFL Sunday Oct 2. the Hall of Fam quarterback revealed that he battled two forms of cancer and is now cancer-free.

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath and [co-star] Howie [Long] helped me up and a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me,” the star of E! series The Bradshaw Bunch said. “I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life.”

The 74-year-old continued, “In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center [for] surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer-free. Alright, that’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, now we find a tumor in my left neck and it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer.”

Bradshaw said he had surgery to remove it at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks,” he added, “I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free, I’m feeling great and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

Fox NFL Sunday analyst Michael Strahan said that everybody on the show knew what Bradshaw had been going through, calling him the “ultimate teammate.”

He added, “We love you and you hold this show together and regardless of all of that, we’re just so happy that you’re here and we’re happy that you’re cancer-free and I think you’re going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar.”