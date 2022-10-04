Minecraft YouTuber Dream reveals his face for the first time

Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask.

For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.

“Hi, I’m Dream, and this is what I look like,” he wrote underneath his video. “After years of being completely faceless online, I finally decided to do a face reveal.”

Dream is actually a 23-year-old named Clay. And after giving viewers their first look at his face-something he’s been teasing for over a week-he explained his decision to rip off the mask.

“Probably a lot of you are wondering why now? Why are you finally revealing your face? You haven’t shown your face the entire time,” Dream said. “And it’s ’cause George, he’s my best friend, he’s been in the U.K. trying to get a visa to come to America to come move here, and move in with me and Sapnap…. George is going to be in the airport, and I’m going to meet him for the first time. I’ve known him so long, it feels like my entire life.”

George of the account GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap are also Minecraft YouTubers, and Dream posted photos of the trio hanging out, writing on Instagram, “The dream team collection is complete.”

And ultimately, Dream noted he was ready for a change. “My goal was to just start doing things, get out, meet creators, say hi to my friends finally, just get out in the world, be an actual creator, be a person,” he continued in his YouTube video. “I’ve been bunkered up-you don’t know the people trying to leak my face, trying to find out what I look like. There’s too many. It’s just a tiny bit too much.”

Dream said he’s spent the last few days “face revealing” to his pals and fellow creators on FaceTime. And he hopes his followers will continue to get to know him, too. While Dream said he’s going to keep making Minecraft videos-and at this time doesn’t plan to add a Facecam-he noted he also wants to share more posts of him and his friends.

All in all, he’s just thankful for the support he’s received from his fans over the years. “Love you all,” Dream wrote at the end of his video. “This experience has been so surreal. My life has and never will be the same. I owe you all everything and will do my best to always give it to you and give it back to the world.”