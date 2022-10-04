Gold rate declines by Rs200, sells at Rs146,500

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.200 on Monday and was sold at Rs.146,300 against its sale at Rs. 146,500 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.171 and was sold at Rs.125,429 against Rs. 125,600; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.114,976 against its sale at Rs.115,133, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1560 against and Rs.1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was sold at $1666 against its sale at $1661, the association reported.