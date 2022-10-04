Japan shows interest in recruiting Pakistani IT experts

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Ms. Wakako Sakurai, founder and CEO of Plus -W, a Japanese global recruiting company here on Monday and discussed that

the Japanese global recruiting company was striving for Human Resources of IT sector for securing employment in IT industry of Japan.

During the meeting, the minister discussed the scope of human resource export from different sectors of Pakistan to Japan including the IT professionals, said a press release.

Sajid Turi also informed the Japanese delegates regarding a state of the art data bank maintained by Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a manpower promotion agency working under the ambit of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Ms. Sakurai apprised the minister regarding the establishment of Plus-W back in 2020 with an aim of placing Human Resources to different sectors of Japanese economy especially the IT sector.

The Company started its liaison coordination with Pakistani stakeholders in 2021 and concluded an MoA with NUST for opening a Japan Centre in NUST, for future possibility of enhancing IT professionals on job placement in Japan.

The Federal Minister applauded the efforts of the Japanese company for enhancing the migration mobility of IT professionals in Japan and also assured all possible cooperation and support from the Ministry of OP&HRD and its attached organization especially the OEC, where the Plus-W has shown intention to establish a business centre for IT professionals.

The CEO of the company acknowledged the services rendered by the Ministry for legal migration to different destinations including Japan.

The meeting concluded with remarks of the Federal Minister that the Plus-W will help the IT professionals for better career prospects in Japan and this will also strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.